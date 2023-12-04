Akhilesh softens stand toward Congress, says preparations needed to take on BJP before Lok Sabha elections

"Such results are common in a democracy...there is no need to be dejected....we need to prepare well to take on a big party like BJP,'' the SP chief said while speaking to reporters in Varanasi on Monday.

He said that his party wanted to have an understanding with the Congress in the MP assembly poll but it could not materialise. ''It will not have any impact on future alliances,'' he added.

Akhilesh also once again demanded use of ballot papers in the elections saying that voting continued for over a month in countries like USA and Japan and counting also took the same time. ''What's the hurry in counting the votes?'' he said.