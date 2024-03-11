Akhilesh welcomes SC order rejecting SBI's plea on electoral bonds, targets BJP

When asked to comment on the apex court's judgement, Yadav said, "The people of the entire country should be informed about this. Glad that at least the list (list of people associated with electoral bonds) will come through the Supreme Court. From this list it will be known to whom the election bonds related to. Now, the question is whether that list will be made public or not.'

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).