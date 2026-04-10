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Akhilesh Yadav alleges manipulation in voter list revision, accuses BJP of 'hiding behind institutions'

Yadav's remarks came during an interaction with reporters in Lucknow shortly after the final voter list was announced by the state election authorities.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 18:54 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 18:54 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsAkhilesh Yadav

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