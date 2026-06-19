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Akhilesh Yadav calls for SIT to probe record-breaking Ayodhya visit amid embezzlement row

"One SIT should also be constituted into the record-breaking Ayodhya visits," he said in a post on X."
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 10:07 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 10:07 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaAkhilesh YadavYogi Adityanath

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