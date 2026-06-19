Akhilesh Yadav calls for SIT to probe record-breaking Ayodhya visit amid embezzlement row

<p>Samajwadi Party President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=akhilesh%20yadav">Akhilesh Yadav</a> on Friday called for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the record number of visitors to Ayodhya. </p><p>"One SIT should also be constituted into the record-breaking Ayodhya visits," he said in a post on X. His remarks came after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged all parties to refrain from making baseless comments that could hurt the sentiments of devotees. </p>.<p>During an event in Ayodhya on Friday, Adityanath said a three-member SIT constituted by the state government to investigate allegations of embezzlement of funds at the Ram Temple would bring out the truth.</p>.Akhilesh Yadav should launch campaign to save his MPs, says Rajbhar amid split buzz.<p>"I have an appeal for all devotees of Lord Ram regarding the news reports concerning Ayodhya. At the trust's request, we have ordered an SIT investigation, and I can assure you that this probe will bring the absolute truth to light. There is no doubt about that," Adityanath said.</p>.<p>An SIT was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government following a request from the temple trust to investigate allegations of misappropriation of donation funds.</p>.<p>On June 7, Yadav had alleged citing reports that crores of rupees from donations offered at the Ram temple were missing and urged the courts to take cognisance of the matter. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>