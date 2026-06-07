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Homeindiauttar pradesh

‘Where did the donation money go?’ Akhilesh Yadav claims 'crores missing' from Ram Mandir funds

The Samajwadi Party chief also questioned the "silence" of the temple trust and the government over the issue.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 14:24 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 13:30 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAkhilesh YadavRam Temple

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