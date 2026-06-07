‘Where did the donation money go?’ Akhilesh Yadav claims 'crores missing' from Ram Mandir funds

<p>Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akhileshyadav">Akhilesh Yadav</a> on Sunday claimed that there were reports that crores of rupees, received as offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, were ‘missing’ and asked the court to take cognizance of the matter.</p>.<p>In a post on his official ‘X’ (Formerly Twitter) handle, Akhilesh said that there were reports that crores of rupees of donations to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-mandir">Ram Temple</a> were found missing.</p>.<p>‘’It is very sensitive news for the devotees of Lord Rama in the world that crores received as donations at the Ram Temple have been found missing,’’ the SP president said in his post.</p>.<p>He also questioned the ‘silence’ of the Ram Temple Trust or the state government on the issue.</p>.<p>‘’It is shameful for the Ram Temple Trust that no one is ready to come forward to explain ... .the Court should take suo motu cognizance,’’ he said.</p>.Akhilesh alleges mass deletion of SP supporters' names in SIR, seeks EC's intervention.<p>‘’The issue is directly concerned with the faith of the Sanatani society…the silence of the government is suspicious,’’ he added.</p>.<p>So far there has been no reaction from the BJP or the Ram Temple Trust on the matter.</p>.<p>According to the sources, the public had donated more than Rs 3000 crore for the construction of the Ram Temple till last year. The Ram Temple had recorded an annual income of Rs 327 crore in the financial year 2024-25.</p>