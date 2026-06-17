Akhilesh Yadav claims ‘Gorakh dhanda’ in UP's Gorakhpur

<p>Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath saying that maximum ‘gorakh dhanda’ (irregularities) had taken place in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gorakhpur">Gorakhpur</a>, the latter’s home district.</p><p>Speaking to reporters here, Akhilesh said that as many as 487 primary schools were closed in Gorakhpur in the past ten years as a result of which 1500 people lost their jobs.</p><p>He said that the CM had paid maximum visits to Gorakhpur since assuming office and the district was now on top in terms of crime against dalits. ‘’<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crime-against-women">Crime against women</a> increased by 14 per cent while the number of primary health centres came down from 77 to nine,’’ he added.</p>.Couple dragged 100 metres to death after speeding truck rams bike in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.<p>He also released a booklet on Gorakhpur containing what he claimed was data on the dismal situation in the district in various fields.</p><p>‘’One can imagine the situation in the state when the CM is not able to take care of his home turf,’’ Akhilesh said.</p><p>He said that his party would hold a convention in Gorakhpur and exuded confidence that the SP would ‘oust’ BJP from the district. ‘’We will strengthen our organisation at the grass root level in Gorakhpur,’’ he added.</p>