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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav claims ‘Gorakh dhanda’ in UP's Gorakhpur

‘’One can imagine the situation in the state when the CM is not able to take care of his home turf,’’ Akhilesh said.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 12:19 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 12:19 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshGorakhpurAkhilesh Yadav

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