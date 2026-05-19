Akhilesh Yadav hints at alliance with Congress in 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections

<p>Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/cycle-is-the-only-option-akhilesh-yadav-takes-swipe-at-pm-modi-after-fuel-price-hike-4003903"> Akhilesh Yadav</a> on Tuesday indicated that his party’s alliance with the Congress would continue in the next assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh scheduled to be held in 2027.</p><p>Speaking at an event organized by a Hindi newspaper here, Akhilesh, however, remained evasive on the ‘face’ of the opposition saying that there were plenty of issues like inflation, unemployment and others which would be on their agenda to take on the BJP in next year’s polls.</p><p>In response to a question about sharing of seats with Congress, he said that like the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when the two parties had contested together in the state, probability of win would decide the seats to be contested by each of the two parties.</p>.Samajwadi Party will form govt in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, will have Congress with us: Akhilesh Yadav.<p>‘’We had contested the LS polls in alliance in UP and managed to reduce the seats of the BJP considerably... we will follow the same formula this time as well,’’ he added.</p><p>He said that his party had the experience of alliance and that it wanted his allies to also reap the benefits of alliance. ‘’We have the experience of alliance… we have never ditched our allies… the alliance will continue,’’ he remarked.</p><p>The SP president also reacted to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s remarks that his government would not allow ‘namaz’ on roads and said that he didn’t understand what problems it might cause. ‘’It happens only due to lack of enough space," he added. </p>