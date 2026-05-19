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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav hints at alliance with Congress in 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections

He said that his party had the experience of alliance and that it wanted his allies to also reap the benefits of alliance.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 13:54 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 13:54 IST
India NewsCongressUttar PradeshAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi Party

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