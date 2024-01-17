Akhilesh Yadav hits back at Mayawati for her 'chameleon' barb

When asked by reporters about Mayawati's chameleon remark, Yadav said, "As far as you are saying about the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the socialists have done the work of giving respect and you must have seen how the respect increased."

The former chief minister, who was addressing a meeting organised on the death anniversary of former MLA Ashrafi Lal Yadav in Barabanki's Badosarai town, pointed to the Samajwadi Party's alliance with the BSP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.