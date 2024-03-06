Akhilesh Yadav on UP cabinet expansion: 'BJP is nervous ahead of Lok Sabha polls'

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took a dig at the BJP over the cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh, saying the ruling party is "nervous" ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Yadav was in Sambhal to pay homage to party MP Shafiq-ur-Rehman Burq who passed away recently.

Later, talking to reporters, he said names of more SP candidates will be announced soon for the parliamentary polls.