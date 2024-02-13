Akhilesh Yadav, SP leaders worship Nepal Shaligram stone, plan to have it carved into 'Shivling' for Etawah temple

'A huge Kedareshwar temple of Lord Shiv will be built in Etawah. The 'shivling' is about to be built from the stone of Shaligram which has been brought from Nepal. From here, it will be taken to Etawah,' says SP chief whip Manoj Pandey.