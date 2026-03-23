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Akhilesh Yadav promises 'Stree Samman-Samriddhi Yojana' for women empowerment

Akhilesh Yadav said that under the scheme every girl and woman would be given equal social and economic respect and opportunities.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 06:36 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 06:36 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsAkhilesh Yadav

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