<p>Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akhileshyadav">Akhilesh Yadav</a> on Wednesday said that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc would remain intact exuded confidence that the grand opposition alliance would continue to fight to ‘save’ democracy in the country even as he defended outgoing Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision not to resign and accused the BJP of ‘looting’ the West Bengal Assembly polls with the help of police and Election Commission (EC).</p><p>Speaking to reporters here, Akhilesh alleged that the BJP had formed a ‘multi-layered mafia gang’, which he termed as DDG (Democratic Crime Gang), comprising ‘under cover’ officials, media houses, which were indulging in undemocratic activities in Bengal.</p>.'Supreme Court should take cognizance of West Bengal poll process': Akhilesh Yadav.<p>‘’We have seen in UP what 'Didi' (Mamata) faced in Bengal. Our workers were thrown out of polling stations. The police made lathi charges. BJP resorted to large scale rigging in the Milkipur by-poll in Ayodhya,’’ Akhilesh said.</p><p>He said that his party had submitted proof to the Election Commission about the rigging and irregularities but it failed to act on them.</p><p>‘’Whatever is happening in Bengal is wrong….what kind of image of our country is being portrayed to the world,’’ he said.</p>.‘Learning from Bengal poll results’? Akhilesh Yadav shares post with Lord Hanuman’s picture.<p>Akhilesh said that he would be meeting Mamata Banerjee soon and defended her decision not to resign after losing the polls. ‘’Why should she resign when the election was looted by BJP,’’ he said.</p><p><strong>SP scraps deal with I-PAC</strong></p><p>Akhilesh said that his party had scrapped a deal with the I-PAC as it did not have the funds to pay it. ‘’We can’t pay that much money,’’ he added. Trinamool Congress (TMC) had a deal with the I-PAC, whose offices were raided by the ED in January this year. </p>