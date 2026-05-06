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Akhilesh Yadav says I.N.D.I.A. bloc intact, accuses BJP of ‘looting’ votes in West Bengal

Akhilesh said that his party had submitted proof to the Election Commission about the rigging and irregularities but it failed to act on them.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 14:14 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 14:14 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsTMCAkhilesh YadavMamata BanerjeeI.N.D.I.AWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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