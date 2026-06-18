Akhilesh Yadav should launch campaign to save his MPs, says Rajbhar amid split buzz

<p>Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Thursday made fresh claims of an impending split in the Samajwadi Party and asked <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akhileshyadav">Akhilesh Yadav</a> to "save his MPs", drawing sharp response from the SP president who called him a "rumour mongering minister".</p>.<p>Rajbhar claimed that a group of "rebel" SP MPs was preparing to break away from the party and suggested that the faction would be led by "a son of rebel Ballia".</p>.Akhilesh Yadav shares video claiming girl sealed inside house; Prayagraj authority refutes claim .<p>"Everyone has been asking since yesterday: is a split imminent in the SP? Well, listen to this! A son of Uttar Pradesh's 'rebel land' will lead the faction of dissident SP MPs," Rajbhar posted on X.</p>.<p>This is the second time in two days that Rajbhar has made the claim of an impending split in the SP.</p>.<p>Rajbhar had on Wednesday created a flutter by saying a major split in the SP is on the cards and several of its leaders are ready to join the BJP but Yadav rubbished the claims and asserted his party remained strong and united.</p>.<p>Referring to an SP press conference held on Wednesday, Rajbhar alleged that Brahmins were insulted at the event and said the development had further strengthened plans for a split within the party.</p>.<p>"The son of 'Rebel Ballia' is deeply hurt by the way Brahmins were humiliated yesterday under the guise of a conference at the SP office," he added in the same post.</p>.<p>Though he did not name anyone, the remarks appeared to be aimed at SP MP Sanatan Pandey.</p>.<p>"Those asking about a split in the SP should know that it will happen. Akhilesh Babu should stop doing politics through Twitter and press conferences and instead launch a campaign to save his MPs," he said.</p>.<p>Yadav responded with a veiled attack on Rajbhar in a post on X, referring to him as a "rumour-mongering minister".</p>.<p>The SP chief alleged that the minister was being searched by ticket aspirants, officials and contractors from whom advance payments had allegedly been taken on the promise of election tickets, transfers, postings and contracts.</p>.<p>Yadav also took a swipe at Rajbhar's reported demand for seats from the BJP, saying those claiming to secure "30 seats" were now facing questions after it became clear they were unlikely to get even one winnable seat.</p>.<p>Rajbhar later alleged that details related to the mining and Gomti River front cases were known not only to Yadav and senior SP leaders but also to him.</p>.<p>"One revelation has shaken you. I am sitting with an entire bundle of files. Why are you trembling, Akhilesh?" he said in another post on X.</p>.<p>Joining the exchange, SP MP Rajeev Rai said two leaders were making desperate statements because the BJP leadership had realised their limited political relevance.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Rai said, "One leader was trying to save his position in government while another was seeking tickets for his sons. He alleged that they were speaking out of frustration because the BJP had stopped giving them importance and were merely trying to remain in the public spotlight with the help of sections of the media".</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had also claimed on Wednesday that 25-26 SP MPs were prepared to leave the party, while asserting that the BJP was not trying to engineer defections.</p>.<p>The SP currently has 37 Lok Sabha MPs from Uttar Pradesh.</p>.<p>Rajbhar, who heads the SBSP, is a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government and holds the Panchayati Raj, Minority Welfare, Haj and Waqf portfolios.</p>.Gold worth crores missing from bank locker in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, three booked.<p>His remarks assume significance as he had contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in alliance with the SP before severing ties with the party and joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, Yadav had rejected the claims of a split, asserting that the SP remained strong and united. </p>