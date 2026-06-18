Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav should launch campaign to save his MPs, says Rajbhar amid split buzz

This is the second time in two days that Rajbhar has made the claim of an impending split in the SP.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 09:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 June 2026, 09:18 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAkhilesh YadavOm Prakash Rajbhar

Follow us on :

Follow Us