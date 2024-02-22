Akhilesh Yadav to join Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Agra

The two parties had stitched an electoral alliance in the state on Wednesday. The Congress would contest on 17 seats, while the SP would be fielding its candidates on the remaining 67 seats.

Although Akhilesh was scheduled to join the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Amethi or Raebareli earlier in the week, he did not participate in the same saying that he would join the yatra only after the seat-sharing deal with the grand old party was finalised.

SP sources here said that preparations were being made to accord a grand welcome to the two leaders when they would arrive in the city on Sunday. It was not clear if Akhilesh would also address the gathering along with Rahul during the yatra in the town.

According to the sources, the SP has offered Amethi, Raebareli, Kanpur, Jhansi, Barabanki, Sitapur, Kaiserganj, Varanasi, Amroha, Saharanpur, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Fatehpur Sikri, Hathras, Maharajganj and Baghpat seats to the Congress.