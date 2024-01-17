Akhilesh Yadav 'unlikely' to join Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

When asked about this at a press conference at the party office, Yadav said, "Neither the Congress nor the BJP invites us to their programmes."

Yadav, who flagged off 'Samvidhan Bachao, Desh Bachao Samajwadi PDA Yatra' from the party office, said that the yatra will spread the ideologies of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Mulayam Singh Yadav down to the villages.

PDA stand for Pichada, Dalit, Alpsankhyak-Muslims (backward, Dalits and minorities, especially Muslims)