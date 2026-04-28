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Akhilesh Yadav visits BJP MLA who got injured while burning his effigy, wishes speedy recovery

The incident occurred during a protest held in support of the Centre's 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam'.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 12:20 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 12:20 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshAkhilesh YadavLucknowSPAnupama Jaiswal

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