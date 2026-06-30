Akhilesh Yadav will soon be seen chanting Ram's name, repenting his mistakes: CM Yogi Adityanath

<p>Taking a jibe over the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-temple">Ram Temple</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya">Ayodhya</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a> said on Monday that soon <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akhileshyadav">Akhilesh Yadav</a> will be seen chanting Lord Ram's name and repenting for his mistakes.</p>.<p>While addressing a public gathering in Moradabad, Yogi said, "Looking at recent statements, does it seem that better sense has prevailed over the Samajwadi Party chief? Or is he trying to bluff? He (Yadav) is saying that he will make Ayodhya shine." </p><p>He said that the double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already done it and that he would thank Yadav for finally accepting Ayodhya, which is an ideological victory for the BJP.</p>.<p>The Uttar Pradesh CM also said, "Sooner or later, you (Yadav) too will be seen chanting the name of Lord Ram and repenting for your mistakes, which were committed on the devotees of Lord Ram -- firing on the devotees of Lord Ram and wielding 'lathis' on those chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'." </p><p>Yogi was in Moradabad, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation of 63 development projects worth over Rs 365 crore.</p>.Ayodhya princess still binds Uttar Pradesh, South Korea through shared heritage: Yogi Adityanath.<p>Asking Yadav to 'rise above appeasement and vote-bank' politics, the CM said, "Now, it is Banke Bihari's turn. Speak openly about Mathura-Vrindavan and the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. We will handle the development work for Mathura-Vrindavan ourselves." </p>.<p>"With no prospects left, you (Yadav) might be thinking that, at the very least, you can turn to the name of 'Ram' for support. And if you do seek refuge in the name of Ram, you might find 'kalyan' if not in this life, then perhaps in the next," Yogi said.</p>.<p>Training guns at Yadav, the CM said, "He was born into a privileged family. He used to wake up between 12.00 noon and 1:00 pm, getting ready by 3:00 pm, and sitting down with his circle of friends at 5:00 pm. Where was the time to check on the well-being of the common people?" </p><p>"Back then, UP lacked roads, electricity, and jobs; curfews preceded festivals, and the state was defined by the saying, 'Dekh SaPaai, bitiyaa ghabraai' (looking at an SP worker, the daughter gets terrified)." </p><p>He said, "The generation that respects its heritage progresses. Those who disrespect face hardship, and before 2017, there were hardships."</p>.<p>He added that the state is no longer a 'BIMARU' state -- an acronym for states lacking in progress, growth and development -- now it is being known as the growth engine of India's economy.</p>.<p>Attacking the Opposition, he said, for the SP, BSP, or Congress, development means that of their own families. "They equate their families with the entire state."</p>.<p>In contrast, for the BJP, he said, the state's development and the progress of 25 crore people is their progress.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>