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Akhilesh Yadav will soon be seen chanting Ram's name, repenting his mistakes: CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi was in Moradabad, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation of 63 development projects worth over Rs 365 crore.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 05:28 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 05:28 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaAkhilesh YadavYogi AdityanathRam Temple

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