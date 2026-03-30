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'Akhilesh Yadav's Dadri rally a flop show': BJP runs down Samajwadi Party

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said SP's Noida rally was dominated by "rioters, land mafia and criminals".
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 00:17 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 00:17 IST
BJPUttar PradeshIndiaAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi Party

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