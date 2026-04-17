<p>Lucknow: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samajwadi-party">Samajwadi Party</a> (SP) President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akhileshyadav">Akhilesh Yadav</a>’s ‘saas-bahu’ jibe at former union minister Smriti Irani while speaking on the Women’s Reservation Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha triggered a sort of ‘poetic duel’ between the two leaders with each using Urdu couplets to target the other.</p><p>‘’Aapki (BJP) saas-bahu (Smriti Irani) wali to haar gayi’’ (your saas-bahu girl list), Akhilesh said while taking part in the debate, apparently referring to Smriti Irani’s defeat in Amethi LS constituency in the 2024 general elections at the hands of Congress’ Kishori Lal Sharma. Smriti Irani had played the leading role in the popular TV serial <em>Kyonki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi</em>.</p><p>Hitting back through a post on her ‘X’ handle, Irani termed Ahilesh as someone who had ‘inherited politics’ dare to comment on women who work hard to achieve success.</p>.Bihar fallout? Akhilesh Yadav replaces 'Alpasankhyak' (Muslims) with ‘Aadhi Abadi’ (women) in PDA.<p>‘’Jinko Rajniti dharohar mein mili ve unko bhi yaad karte hain, jo apne dam par aasman mein surakh karte hain (those who have inherited politics also comment on those who achieve success through hard work)," she said.</p><p>Irani asked Akhilesh to stop watching serials and instead focus on the proceedings in Parliament and help pass the women’s quota bill.</p><p>The SP president also retorted through a couplet.</p><p>‘’Agar awam se dosti nibhai hoti to itni jaldi vidai ki ghadi na ayi hoti’’ (If she had done something good for the people of Amethi, she would not have nost), Akhilesh said. </p>