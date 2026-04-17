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Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘saas-bahu’ jibe at Smriti Irani triggers poetic duel over women’s reservation bill

Irani asked Akhilesh to stop watching serials and instead focus on the proceedings in Parliament and help pass the women’s quota bill.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 14:30 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 14:30 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsAkhilesh YadavSmriti Iraniwomen’s reservation bill

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