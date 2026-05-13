<p>Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav’s step brother and Uttar Pradesh Women’s Commission vice-chairperson Aparna Yadav’s husband Prateek Yadav died on Wednesday at a Lucknow hospital.</p><p>According to the sources, 38-year old, who had been ill for the past few days, was brought to the Civil Hospital here around 5.45 in the morning after he stopped responding, where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’. </p><p>Though the cause of his death was not yet known, some reports claimed that he had a blood clot in his lung.</p>.'Extremely saddening': Akhilesh Yadav on stepbrother Prateek's death.<p>According to reports, Prateek suffered from 'pulmonary embolism', a serious, potentially life threatening condition where a blood clot blocked an artery in the lung. He was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in serious condition three days back. He was discharged after his condition improved.</p><p>A panel of doctors conducted an autopsy under the supervision of the chief medical officer (CMO) to ascertain the cause of death. The postmortem examination was also be video recorded, sources said.</p><p>Sources said that Prateek, who was the son of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav from his second wife Sadhna Gupta, was found unconscious in the kitchen in his house around dawn on Wednesday. He was said to be suffering from some kidney related issues and had also travelled abroad for treatment.</p><p>Sources at the Civil Hospital said that Prateek’s driver had informed in the morning that the former was seriously ill. A doctor was sent to his home and he was later brought to the hospital.</p><p>Akhilesh expressed grief over the death of Prateek Yadav through a social media post. ‘’I had known Prateek since childhood….he had high ambitions…it is sad that he is no more with us,’’ he said. Akhilesh also visited the postmortem house where the autopsy was performed.</p><p>UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, his cabinet colleagues, BJP functionaries and others also expressed grief over Prateek’s death.</p>