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Akhilesh Yadav’s step brother Prateek Yadav passes away at 38

Though the cause of his death was not yet known, some reports claimed that he had a blood clot in his lung.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 06:38 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 06:38 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi PartyMulayam Singh Yadav

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