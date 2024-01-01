'Akshat' distribution begins ahead of Ram temple consecration, to continue till Jan 15

Through this, communities close to nearly five lakh temples will get photos of the Ram temple and other details, the top official of the temple trust said on Monday, adding, "When the complete estimate comes out, we will reach out to around five crore people in the country."

Prime Minister Modi, a few days ago, appealed to the people to light special diyas in their homes on January 22 to celebrate the day of 'pran pratishtha' at the Ram temple as 'Deepawali'.