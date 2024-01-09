Akshay Kumar, Boney Kapoor in the fray to bid for UP's Film City Project

Notable Bollywood personalities including Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Boney Kapoor, Dinesh Vijan and K C Bokadia are involved in a bidding war for the International Film City Project proposed by the Uttar Pradesh government, according to a report by The Times of India.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has officially confirmed receiving bids from these eminent people.

According to a report by Zoom, Bokadia has confirmed his bid for the mega project.

Bokadia told the organisation, "Let's see who wins. It's interesting and challenging."

The mega project is to be built on about 1000 acres of land in Sector 21 of the Yamuna Authority area.