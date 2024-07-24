Aligarh Muslim University employees shot inside campus, 2 held

Aligarh: Two employees of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) here were shot at by motorcycle-borne people inside the campus on Wednesday, police said.

The injured employees have been admitted to hospital, and the two accused are in police custody, they said.

Police said the victims, identified as Mohammad Nadeem and Kaleem, were going on a two-wheeler inside the university campus. On the way, two attackers riding a motorcycle stopped them and shot them from close range, leaving them seriously injured.