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All 15 deceased suffocated to death in Lucknow blaze

The report said that no extensive burn injuries were found on the deceased, which could have killed them.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 02:13 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 02:13 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshFireLucknow

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