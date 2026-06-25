All 15 deceased suffocated to death in Lucknow blaze

<p>Lucknow: All the 15 people, mostly students, who were killed in a massive fire at a building in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lucknow">Lucknow</a> on Monday, had died from suffocation caused by inhaling the deadly smoke.</p>.<p>According to the postmortem report of the deceased, the primary cause of death was 'suffocation' from inhaling smoke that emanated from the burning plastic, foam and other synthetic articles.</p>.<p>The report said that no extensive burn injuries were found on the deceased, which could have killed them.</p>.<p>The doctors said that smoke particles and soot were found in the nasal passages and the respiratory system of the victims. There was swelling near their faces and eyes.</p>.Lucknow fire aftermath: Dozens of coaching institutes sealed across UP over lack of safety standards.<p>The doctors added that in the fire incidents, toxic gases, which emanate from the burning of plastic, foam and synthetic materials, contain poisonous gases like carbon monoxide and hydrogen cyanide and inhaling them can cause unconsciousness and death.</p>.<p>According to the report, the room was closed from all directions as a result of which toxic gases quickly entered the respiratory system of the victims, and they died within 15-20 minutes.</p>.<p>Fifteen people, mostly students, were killed and around 10 were injured when the building that housed an animation centre was struck by a massive fire on Monday.</p>.<p>The state government has formed an SIT to probe the incident. Four officials, including two engineers of the Lucknow Development Authority, were suspended after it was found that the building had a residential permit, but the owners had allowed commercial activities there without any fire safety equipment.</p>