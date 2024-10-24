Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

All I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidates to fight Uttar Pradesh bypolls on 'cycle' symbol

He said the alliance's decision was not informed by any seat-sharing math but its pursuit of victory.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 19:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 19:15 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshBypolls

Follow us on :

Follow Us