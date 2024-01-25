All roads to Ayodhya sealed off to manage rush: Officials

Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal said, "We are trying to ease the situation. We have allowed emergency vehicles and vehicles carrying perishable items to enter Faizabad but all entries into Ayodhya town are sealed off. All traffic towards Ayodhya district have been prohibited."

The Uttar Pradesh government has also issued an appeal for VIPs to notify either the government officials or the temple trust prior to their visit.

Dayal also told the publication, "A multitude of devotees from across the country are flocking Ayodhya Dham eager to catch a glimpse of their revered deity, Shri Ram Lalla. Given the extraordinary influx, VIPs and distinguished individuals are kindly urged to notify the local administration, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust or the Uttar Pradesh government before scheduling their visit to Ayodhya over the next seven to 10 days."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also has advised his cabinet colleagues to avoid or delay Ram temple visit temporarily, citing concern over the heavy rush of devotees and the inconvenience they would experience due to VIP visits who follow protocol.

Modi suggested Union ministers to plan their Ram temple visits after March to ensure smooth crowd management and avoid chaos.

The two days after its consecration ceremony, the Ram temple witnessed 5 lakh and 3 lakh devotees on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also held a meeting in Lucknow to review the crowd management measures and urged VIPs planning to visit the temple, to inform the state government or the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in advance (a week beforehand).