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Allahabad HC asks CBI, ED to probe DA complaint against Rahul Gandhi over ‘spending beyond income’

The petitioner has alleged accumulation of disproportionate assets by Gandhi and sought direction of an inquiry into the matter.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 16:15 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 16:15 IST
India NewsCBIRahul GandhiEDIndia PoliticsHigh CourtAllahabad

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