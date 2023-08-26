Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Allahabad HC chief justice to take up on August 28 pleas connected to Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Mosque dispute

Earlier, another bench of Justice Prakash Padia had reserved its verdict in the case and fixed August 28 for delivery of judgment.
Last Updated 26 August 2023, 00:42 IST

Follow Us

Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court Pritinker Diwakar will hear the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Mosque dispute on August 28 regarding maintainability of a suit filed before a Varanasi court.

Earlier, another bench of Justice Prakash Padia had reserved its verdict in the case and fixed August 28 for delivery of judgment.

The pleas before the court include a challenge to the maintainability of a suit filed before a Varanasi court, seeking the restoration of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque exists, according to a causelist issued by the court.

The petitions also challenge a Varanasi court direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board and the management committee of the Gyanvapi mosque had filed the petition.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 August 2023, 00:42 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshAllahabad High CourtGyanvapi Mosque

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT