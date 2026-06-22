Allahabad HC declines out-of-turn hearing on plea seeking probe into Ram Temple offerings row

<p>Lucknow: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/allahabad-high-court">Allahabad High Court</a> on Monday refused to accord an out-of-turn hearing on a plea seeking an inquiry into the alleged <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/irregularities">irregularities</a> in the management of offerings at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-temple">Ram Temple</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya">Ayodhya</a>, observing there was no urgency in the matter.</p>.<p>The plea is listed at serial number 392 among 529 fresh cases before the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lucknow">Lucknow</a> bench of the court on Monday.</p>.<p>A vacation bench comprising Justice Pankaj Bhatia and Justice Amitabh Kumar Rai said it was already dealing with a large number of cases and there was no occasion to hear the matter out of turn.</p>.<p>The bench also orally observed that since the state government had already taken cognisance of the issue, there was no urgency at this stage.</p>.Ayodhya Ram temple 'fund theft' row | Live-streams, underground hall: How Tirupati, Sabarimala and other revered temples guard offerings .<p>Petitioner Mohit Ashok has sought an independent probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds received as offerings at the Ram Temple. He has also sought a direction for an audit of the matter by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.</p>.<p>The petition alleges financial irregularities in the handling of donations made by devotees and seeks judicial intervention to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of temple funds.</p>.<p>On June 13, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> government had constituted an SIT following a request from the temple trust following allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ayodhya Ram temple.</p>.<p>The SIT comprises Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan.</p>