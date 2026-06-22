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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Allahabad HC declines out-of-turn hearing on plea seeking probe into Ram Temple offerings row

The bench also orally observed that since the state government had already taken cognisance of the issue, there was no urgency at this stage.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 09:28 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 09:28 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshRam TempleAllahabad High Court

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