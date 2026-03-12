<p>Prayagraj: The hearing in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute at Mathura could not take place in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/allahabad-high-court">Allahabad High Court</a> on Thursday due to the non-availability of the concerned bench.</p>.<p>The next hearing in the matter has been fixed for March 28. The case is being heard by Justice Avnish Saxena.</p>.Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case: Allahabad HC grants time to plaintiffs, adjourns hearing.<p>The Hindu side has filed 18 suits seeking possession of the land after the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque structure, restoration of the temple and a permanent injunction.</p>.<p>In its order, the court had also held that the suits were not barred by the Limitation Act, 1991, which prohibits the conversion of any religious structure as it existed on August 15, 1947.</p>.<p>The dispute is related to the Mughal-era Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura, which some Hindu petitioners claim was built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.</p>