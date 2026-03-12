Menu
uttar pradesh

Allahabad HC defers Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute case hearing to March 28

The Hindu side has filed 18 suits seeking possession of the land after the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque structure, restoration of the temple and a permanent injunction.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 13:58 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAllahabad High CourtShahi Idgah MosqueShri Krishna Janmabhoomi

