Allahabad HC dismisses plea of Muslim woman, Hindu live-in partner seeking protection

Observing that the petitioner has not acquired any decree of divorce from her husband and is engaged in a live-in relationship, the court said, 'The first petitioner is living with the second petitioner in contravention of the provisions of Muslim Law (Shariat), wherein a legally-wedded wife cannot go outside marriage and this act of Muslim women is defined as 'Zina' (fornication) and 'Haram' (an act forbidden by Allah).' The petitioners had claimed that the woman's father and relatives were interfering in their peaceful live-in relationship.