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Allahabad HC extends interim stay on CJM order to lodge FIR against Sambhal cops

Referring to Supreme Court rulings, the CJM noted that firing upon a person cannot be considered discharge of official duties.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 06:51 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 06:51 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshPrayagrajAllahabad

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