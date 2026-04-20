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Allahabad HC judge recuses from Rahul Gandhi's dual citizenship case

Earlier in January this year, a special MP/MLA court had rejected a petition seeking revocation of Congress leader’s Indian citizenship and registration of FIR against him.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 13:54 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 13:54 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiUttar Pradesh

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