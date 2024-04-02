Allahabad HC pulls up UP government on issue of surrendering of licensed firearms during polls

The bench observed, "This indicates that the judgments which have been passed by the highest court of the state under Article 226 of the Constitution of India and are binding on all the authorities in the state are being conveniently overlooked and are not being followed."

"The matters which can be sorted out at the level of local authorities are engaging the attention of this court again and again which itself reflects the lackadaisical approach of the authorities concerned," it said.

When the bench was apprised that committees at district level have been formed to look into these matters, the bench said, "Even if the said committee has been formed some cogent reasons should emerge from the order of the screening committee as to why it is essential for the firearms to be deposited and there cannot be general order for deposit of firearms keeping in view of the judgments of this court."