Allahabad HC quashes proceedings, charge sheet against MLA Abbas Ansari in 2022 case

Allowing the petition filed by Abbas Ansari, his brother and uncle, Justice Raj Beer Singh on Tuesday observed, “In the instant matter, considering the allegations made in the FIR and the material collected during investigation, no prima facie case is made out. Even if prosecution case is accepted as such, no offence is made out and thus, no conviction of the applicants/accused is possible on such material."

“Thus, in view of aforesaid, the instant case falls within the categories carved out by the apex court for quashing of proceedings. Therefore, no useful purpose would be served by subjecting the applicants/accused to trial,” the court said.