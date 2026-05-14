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Allahabad HC refuses protection to live-in couple, says partner below marriage age

The question before the court was whether protection could be granted to a live-in couple when the male is below 21 years of age and is statutorily a "child" for the purpose of marriage.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 17:09 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 17:09 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshLive-in relationshipAllahabad High Court

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