Allahabad HC rejects bail plea of SP MLA Ramakant Yadav in spurious liquor case

The court, while dismissing the bail plea, observed, "In view of the aforesaid facts and considering the submissions of learned counsel for the parties and all attending facts and circumstances of the matter, no case for bail is made out at this stage. Hence, the bail application of applicant Ramakant Yadav is hereby rejected."

An FIR was registered in February 2022 at Ahraula police station in Azamgarh after nine people died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor. Though Yadav's name was not mentioned in the FIR, it was introduced in the case in September 2022.