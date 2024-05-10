Allahabad HC's Lucknow bench rejects bail plea of MLA Abbas Ansari in money laundering case

Refuting Sibal's arguments, the bench observed, "This plea, considering the fact that Ansari is a member of the Legislative Assembly and a national level sportsman yet not knowing how the funds were being given to him including the quantum of the funds given by his relatives to pursue his own sporting and political pursuits, does not inspire confidence."

Ansari is the son of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari who was lodged in Banda jail and died of cardiac arrest earlier this year.