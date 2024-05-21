Allahabad High Court asks Moradabad DM to act against 'illegal' construction of temple in public park

After hearing the petitioner's counsel, the court, in its order dated May 15, observed, "A perusal of the petition clearly indicates that construction is going on in the park and despite the Awas Evam Vikas Parishad requiring the police to intervene and stop the illegal construction, apparently, nothing has been done either by the district administration or the police station concerned."

The court has fixed July 8 for the next hearing in the matter.