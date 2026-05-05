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Allahabad High Court convicts two men in 1984 murder case, overturns acquittal after 42 years

The court directed that the two surviving accused be taken into custody and produced before it on May 11 for a hearing on the quantum of sentence.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 04:10 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 04:10 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeMurder caseAllahabad High Court

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