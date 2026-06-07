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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Allahabad High Court flags ‘deep political penetration’ in Uttar Pradesh bureaucracy

The family was accused of financial embezzlement by a resident of the town. The police arrested them and later slapped the Gangsters Act on them.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 13:19 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 13:19 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshGhaziabadIndia PoliticsConstitutionAllahabad High Courtbureaucracy

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