Allahabad High Court flags ‘deep political penetration’ in Uttar Pradesh bureaucracy

<p>Lucknow: In a significant and stern observation on the administrative machinery in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/allahabad-high-court">Allahabad High Court</a> has said that with the exception of a few, all officers are more loyal to the government than to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/constitution">Constitution</a>, as their transfers, selections, and promotions are based on political connections.</p>.<p>A single bench comprising Justice Vinod Diwakar made the observation while quashing proceedings under the Gangsters’ Act against a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ghaziabad">Ghaziabad</a> family recently.</p>.<p>‘’UP has long reduced constitutional governance to an instrument of personal dominion rather than public service. The administrative machinery of the State has, over successive regimes, been susceptible to deep political penetration,’’ the Court said.</p>.<p>‘’This court has no hesitation in observing that transfers, postings, and promotions of officers have frequently been instruments of political patronage rather than merit-based governance, barring a few. Officers perceived as loyalists are rewarded with preferred postings while those demonstrating independence are transferred punitively to inconsequential assignments, a well-known fact,’’ it added.</p>.<p>The Court said that a systemic and deeply entrenched culture had emerged wherein a considerable section of the officer cadre treated the rule of law not as a constitutional obligation but as an operational inconvenience.</p>.<p>‘’Arrests are effected without due process, many times FIRs are registered or suppressed with ulterior motives, and preventive detention provisions are invoked arbitrarily, at the whims of officers. The procedural safeguards BNS are routinely bypassed. Judicial orders are complied with in form but defeated in substance,’’ the court further said.</p>.'Tarikh pe Tarikh': Allahabad HC says criminal cases pendency not merely judicial officers' fault.<p>‘’The vertical loyalty of officers runs not toward the Constitution but toward the ruling dispensation. Field officers, acutely conscious of the transfer-posting economy, calibrate their conduct to satisfy political superiors. Encounter killings, selective crackdowns, and targeted use of the Gangsters Act against inconvenient individuals have periodically attracted judicial notice,’’ it remarked.</p>.<p>Expressing ‘deep constitutional concern’ over the role of the Home Secretary, the Court said that certain officers who rose to the post of Home Secretary had, in practice, served as conduits for self-serving interests.</p>.<p>‘’Recommendations on postings, approvals of departmental proceedings, and responses to court proceedings have, in such instances, reflected considerations driven by personal or extrinsic calculations rather than dispassionate and constitutionally informed administrative judgment. This fundamentally compromises the institutional integrity that the position demands,’’ it added.</p>.<p>The Court took serious exception to the arrest of co-accused Lalita Tyagi stating that no material whatsoever had been placed on record to justify or sustain her arrest, and on the face of it, the said arrest was patently illegal, arbitrary, and wholly unwarranted in law. </p>.<p>The family was accused of financial embezzlement by a resident of the town. The police arrested them and later slapped the Gangsters Act on them.</p>