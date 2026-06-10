Allahabad High Court flags 'misuse' of magisterial powers by Police Commissioners in Uttar Pradesh

<p>Lucknow: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/allahabad-high-court">Allahabad High Court</a> has flagged ‘misuse’ of magisterial powers by the police commissioners as it ordered the UP government to pay Rs two lakh as compensation to a person, who had been kept in custody for eight days after being apprehended for apprehension of breach.</p><p>A division bench comprising Justices Siddharth and Vinay Kumar Dwivedi passed the directions recently in a case of detention of Mansoor Ahmed, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri district, after he failed to execute a personal bond after being detained for apprehension of breach of peace.</p>.Supreme Court flags ‘disturbing’ 40-year delay by Allahabad HC in murder appeal\n.<p>‘’This is a shocking state of affairs in the Commissionerate, Prayagraj. The Commissioner of Police has been given the powers of a Magistrate, which are being misused to the hilt,’’ the Court said.</p><p>‘’We find that despite there being a policy decision in this respect, the police officials of the state and the Magistrates are acting in a highly irresponsible manner by sending persons brought before them, only to prevent breach of peace,’’ it added.</p>.We say tabla starts with 'A' for Alla Rakha and ends at 'Z' for Zakir Hussain: Rakesh Chaurasia.<p>‘’We find that petitioner no.1 (Mansoor Ahmed) was kept in illegal judicial custody for eight days and therefore, he is directed to be compensated at the rate of Rs.25,000/- per day coming to Rs 2 lacs for his illegal detention within six weeks by the state government. Thereafter the amount shall be recovered by the state government from Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bara, Prayagraj, after conducting disciplinary inquiry against him within three months,’’ the Court said.</p><p>The petitioner had contended that some police personnel barged into his house on March 23 and took him away. He also alleged that he was tortured in police custody. </p>