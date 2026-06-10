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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Allahabad High Court flags 'misuse' of magisterial powers by Police Commissioners in Uttar Pradesh

The petitioner had contended that some police personnel barged into his house on March 23 and took him away. He also alleged that he was tortured in police custody.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 12:29 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 12:29 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAllahabad High Courtpolice commissioner

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