Allahabad High Court gives green signal to Banke Bihari Temple corridor

After hearing the parties concerned, the high court said, 'The state government to proceed with the implementation of plans and scheme submitted to this court, which the court finds appropriate and necessary in the interest of justice. We leave it open for the state government to take whatever steps it deems appropriate after consultation with the technical experts in the field for implementing the scheme.'

On the issue of encroachment around the temple premises, the court observed, 'The state government is also free to take appropriate steps for removing the encroachment over the approach roads (galis) to the temple.' The state government, after implementation of the scheme, 'is expected to ensure that no further obstructions/encroachment be allowed to come up on the approach roads to the temple,' the court stated.