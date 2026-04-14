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Allahabad High Court grants bail to Pooja Shakun in high-profile Abhishek Gupta murder case

Justice on Monday allowed the bail application with the conditions that the accused will cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation and trial proceedings.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 16:57 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 16:57 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshMurder caseAllahabad High Courtbail

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