<p>Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to Samajwadi Party leader Moid Ahmad, accused in the alleged 2024 gang rape of a 12-year-old girl in Ayodhya.</p><p>A single bench of Justice Pankaj Bhatia passed the order on the bail plea of Ahmad.</p><p>The accused pleaded that he was falsely implicated in the case for political reasons. In his plea, Ahmad also said he is 71-year-old and that the victim's statements and the FIR did not mention the exact date and time of the incident.</p><p>The plea also said that the girl (rape survivor) and her mother had already been examined in the case, hence there was no question of influencing the witnesses now.</p><p>While opposing the bail plea on behalf of the state government, it was said that the accused and his accomplice Raju Khan also made a video of the alleged brutality with the girl, and the mobile phone from which the video was made was recovered by the police.</p>.Ferrying cattle not crime, court swamped with so many false cow slaughter cases: Allahabad HC.<p>After hearing arguments from both sides, the court said it was not commenting on the evidence at this time.</p><p>The court had rejected Ahmad's bail plea earlier this month, but permitted him to move fresh bail plea once the victim and the complainant were examined .</p><p>The bail plea of another accused in the case, Raju Khan, was also listed for hearing on Thursday, but could not be heard due to paucity of time.</p><p>On July 30, 2024, the Ayodhya police arrested Ahmad, who ran a bakery in Bhadarsa Nagar in Purakalandar police station area of the district, and his employee Raju Khan for allegedly raping the 12-year-old girl and recording the act.</p><p>The district administration had bulldozed a shopping complex in Ayodhya belonging to Ahmad.</p>