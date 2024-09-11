Allahabad High Court imposes Rs 10 lakh cost on Catholic Diocese of Gorakhpur, UP government over wrongful land possession

Justice Kshitij Shailendra on Tuesday said, "Once this court has arrived at a conclusion that the action of the state as well as appellant did not have any sanction of law, rather it amounted to grabbing land of a rustic villager and committing trespass over it, the instant appeal deserves to be dismissed with heavy cost."

Singh and his heirs land in Gorakhpur was wrongly given to the diocese by the state government on a lease. The diocese plea was that the land was handed over by Singh to the state government during the ceiling process and later on the same land was given to the diocese for construction of a hospital.