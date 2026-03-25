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Allahabad High Court issues notices to UP govt, Central ministries, ASI over dilapidated heritage structures

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by lawyer Akash Vashishtha on the condition of heritage structures at various places.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 07:47 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 07:47 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAllahabad High Courtheritage site

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