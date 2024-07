The Allahabad High Court on Monday, set aside Ghazipur court order which convicted Afzal Ansari under the Gangsters Act. He will continue to serve as MP.

On July 4, the Allahabad High Court had reserved its judgment on a criminal appeal filed by Ansari challenging his four years' sentence by a trial court in a Gangsters Act case linked to the 2005 murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai.



More to follow...