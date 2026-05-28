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Allahabad High Court quashes criminal proceedings against Azim Premji

The case originated from a complaint filed by the labour department, alleging non-compliance with labour laws at Wipro's Ghaziabad office.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 23:04 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 23:04 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAllahabad High CourtAzim Premji

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