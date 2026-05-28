Allahabad High Court quashes criminal proceedings against Azim Premji

<p>Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/allahabad-high-court">Allahabad High Court</a> on Wednesday quashed criminal proceedings against Wipro chairman Azim Premji and other senior company officials, initiated in connection with alleged violations of labour laws.</p>.<p>The court also set aside the summons issued by a magistrate court in the matter. The order was passed by Justice Jafeer Ahmad on a petition filed by Premji and others.</p>.Delhi court summons industrialist Bina Modi in alleged assault case on GPI executive director.<p>The case originated from a complaint filed by the labour department, alleging non-compliance with labour laws at Wipro's Ghaziabad office.</p>.<p>Acting on the complaint, a local magistrate court issued a summons to Premji and a few other company officials, following which the order was challenged before the high court.</p>.<p>In its judgment, the high court observed that in matters relating to technical violations of labour laws, top executives, such as a company chairman, cannot be held criminally liable unless there are specific allegations showing their direct involvement.</p>.Bombay High Court quashes order staying proceedings against Anil Ambani to classify his bank accounts as fraud.<p>The court noted that the complaint failed to specify the chairman's role in the day-to-day functioning of the company or in ensuring labour law compliance.</p>.<p>The court, according to the order, held that the magistrate had not properly examined the factual aspects of the case before issuing the summons.</p>