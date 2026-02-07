<p>Lucknow: A division bench of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/allahabad-high-court">Allahabad High Court</a> has set aside an order of the single bench of the court directing a Noida student to stand on the gate of the University Campus carrying a placard stating that he would never misbehave with any girl for 30 days terming it as humiliating’.</p><p>The bench comprising chief justice Arun Bhansali and justice Kshitij Shailendra said that the directive was not only ‘humiliating’ but it could also leave a permanent blot on his character.</p>.Allahabad High Court orders immediate release of Abhay Kumar in Noida techie death case.<p>The court passed the order on a petition by the student challenging the single bench order delivered last year.</p><p>The student, who was pursuing the medical lab technology course at Noida International University, was accused of ‘misbehaving’ with a girl, who studied at a different university. The Varsity had rusticated the student.</p><p>The student moved the Allahabad High Court against the Varsity order and the single bench quashed the rustication order but ordered the student to stand on the gate of the Varsity Campus with a placard stating ‘I will never misbehave with any girl’ for 30 days.</p><p>The student filed a special appeal against the order.</p><p>The division bench said that the punishment would leave a permanent scar on his character which would never heal.</p><p>The court, however, kept the other conditions imposed on the student intact, The single bench had said that the student would have to tender a written apology for his action within 72-hours, and maintain regular presence at his classes. It also directed to deploy the ‘anti-Romeo squad’ of the police on the gate of the Varsity.</p>